Chatty Cat Isn’t Shy About Making Her Opinions Known

A beautiful Bengal cat named Rory is so smart and chatty that she seems to let her human, Hannah, know exactly what she’s thinking and what she wants. Hannah explained that Rory isn’t shy about making her opinions known regarding people she doesn’t like.

Three years ago, there was a guy that I dated who seemed amazing. And so I introduced him to Rory, and Rory hated him. I’m talking biting the soles of his feet to the point where he was like, “Can we like put her in the bathroom or something?” And as that was going on, I was looking at it, and I was like, “I think this is a bad sign.”

As it turned out, the bad sign was worth looking into.

Then I realized he was actually not a great dude. Actually was lying to me about a lot of stuff, and I was like I’m always going to trust Rory’s intuition now. Don’t ask me to be your girlfriend until I’ve seen how my cat is with you, cuz I cannot give you an answer before that.

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