Mom Sprays Water on Her Posed Kids to Create Clever ‘Water Silhouettes’ on the Driveway
Mamamamamamamidwest set her kids up with various accouterments, had them pose on the driveway, and sprayed water on them to create very clever “water silhouettes”.
The water silhouettes made a comeback today and the boys recreated some of their favorite sports logos. Air Jordan was a big request in the comments!!! Before anyone gets concerned, it was overcast and 80 today and the pavement was a safe temperature. No children were harmed in the making of this videos
These silhouettes included the themes of movies, sports, and activities.