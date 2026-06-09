Mom Sprays Water on Her Posed Kids to Create Clever ‘Water Silhouettes’ on the Driveway

@mamamamamamidwest Is anyone else getting tired of these super hot days? The kids are going stir crazy and he had to find some outdoor activities to keep them busy. Water balloons and the garden hose have been the winners lately. What are your favorite water activities for hot days? I will take all the ideas!!! Try some of these out with your kids and tell me what you think #hot #summer #kidsactivities #summerfun #water #weekend ? original sound – MamamamamamaMidwest

Mamamamamamamidwest set her kids up with various accouterments, had them pose on the driveway, and sprayed water on them to create very clever “water silhouettes”.

The water silhouettes made a comeback today and the boys recreated some of their favorite sports logos. Air Jordan was a big request in the comments!!! Before anyone gets concerned, it was overcast and 80 today and the pavement was a safe temperature. No children were harmed in the making of this videos

These silhouettes included the themes of movies, sports, and activities.

@mamamamamamidwest Our family was absolutely floored by the millions of you who watched us make water sillouettes in our driveway last summer. It was a little summer fun that brought so much happiness and so many new friends. We are kicking off the summer by bringing back our water art and this time it’s all about movies. Can you guess the movies we are portraying? What do you want to see next? We have a hose and a driveway and we can keep the fun coming!!! #summerfun #water #movies #kidsoftiktok #series ? Summer Days – Mirage chart