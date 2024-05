Cockatoo Tells Puppy She Loves Him While Gently Petting His Head

A friendly cockatoo named Sweet Pea very gently petted the new puppy Copper and told him that she loved him on the first day he joined the family in 2021. Their human, Wendy Albright, The Parrot Lady, said that it was love at first sight.

My parrot meets her puppy for the first time. My parrot and puppy are best friends forever

The Pair Are Still the Best of Friends