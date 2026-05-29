Why Human Babies Are Born So Much More Helpless Than Other Animals

The Thought Vortex explored why human babies have such prolonged dependence, while other animals seem to emerge from the womb “ready-made”.

A baby horse can walk within hours. Sea turtles survive alone from the moment they hatch. Human babies can barely hold their own heads up. So how did the most dominant species on Earth start life as the most helpless?

The evolutionary trade-offs between brain size and birth-canal constraints, both of which extend a baby’s developmental period, provide an opportunity to learn and adapt to change.

This seemingly biological disadvantage also provides the foundation for human intelligence and global dominance.

This video explores the strange evolutionary compromise that shaped humanity – from giant brains and narrow hips to long childhoods, social cooperation, and the reason human intelligence may exist in the first place.

via Neatorama