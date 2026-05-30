Brave Ballerina Dances En Pointe on the Bow of a Ship Traversing the Icy Antarctic Ocean

French ballerina Victoria Dauberville bravely stepped out onto the rather bulbous bow of a ship traveling through the Antarctic Ocean and performed a beautiful dance en pointe. Despite the cold weather and the incoming ice floes, Dauberville remained incredibly calm and graceful. Dauberville and her choreographer husband, Mathieu Forget, spoke with the CBC program The National about this incredible feat.

Mathieu Forget and Victoria Dauberville recount the moment they collaborated to capture her unique ballet performance on the bow of a cruise ship off the coast of Antarctica.

via The Awesomer