How Cats Domesticated Humans

The Thought Vortex explored how solitary wild cats from ancient deserts transitioned into household companions who graciously allow humans to do their bidding.

For thousands of years, humans thought they domesticated cats. The truth is probably the opposite.

The narrator further notes that the unique talent of cats for capturing rodents attracted by agricultural expansion and trade routes helped secure their place in human society. This predatory nature allowed them to slip into a life of comfort while retaining their distinct, independent nature.

Most domesticated animals became deeply dependent on humans. Cats simply became comfortable around us. That may be the strangest part of all. Dogs joined humans as partners. Cats joined humans as opportunists. But somewhere ove thousands of years, opportunism slowly became companionship.