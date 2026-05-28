Why There Are Little Black Dots on Car Windshields

Simple Things – Surprising Histories examined the evolution of windshield manufacturing, noting how automotive engineers transitioned from bulky rubber gaskets to a black ceramic band, known as the “Frit,” to hold the windshield in place and absorb heat. This also included thermodynamic dots that helped to manage thermal stress during production and to block UV light while driving.

The little black dots on your car windows are an essential engineering feature that plays a critical role in modern automotive safety and manufacturing. …we explain why car windows have these black dots step by step using real science and verified automotive history.