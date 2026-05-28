Senior Street Cat Appears at a Loving Family’s Door Looking for Comfort in His Final Days

A senior orange tabby named Winston, who had been living on the streets for years, showed up at Murphy Beyer’s home with a swollen ear, seemingly asking for help to live out his final days without pain. Beyer, who already lived with two other cats, readily took him in and was instantly enamored with him.

I immediately told my partner, “You have to come outside. There’s a cat.” And we had been talking about how we couldn’t handle getting another cat. But as soon as I saw him, there was not even a tiny doubt in my mind that we weren’t going to keep him. … why I think he came to us was that he was tired of being in pain and he knew that we would help him.

Beyer and her partner immediately took Winston to the veterinarian to get his swollen, infected ear removed. They also eventually learned that Winston had squamous cell carcinoma, a fatal disease. Despite his diagnosis, Winston was a really happy and social cat who happily lived out his final days with humans who loved him.

We were told there is no way to cure it. Our vet got him a stroller, and we would take him outside multiple times a day, and we would take him all over our town and our city. He was such a light to every person that met him and was so attached to all of them, no matter what. I have never met an animal that I loved more than him. truly like I adore animals, but I have never experienced that level of connection and love with an animal.

Sadly, Winston passed away on May 3, 2026.

He passed away the evening of May 3rd. Even though my time with him was super short, I don’t I will never know another cat like him and I will never ever ever forget him.