Beguiling Bulldog Is Obsessed With Skateboarding

A beguiling bulldog named Walter loves his trusty skateboard so much that he won’t leave home without it. This talented dog expertly skates in parks and in parking lots. Walter even snowboards on snow-covered hills. He has become so skilled at the sport that he can handle just about any type of terrain.

All I have to do is put the skateboard down and he knows what to do. He just has a complete command of the skateboard. He’s pretty intense.

According to his human, Nadine Singel, Walter is obsessed with his board in the same way other dogs are about their tennis balls.

It’s like how some dogs are with tennis balls where they’re like obsessed with the tennis ball and if hey’re not playing with the tennis ball, they’re not feeling well. Well, that’s Walter with his skateboard.

Walter Learned to Skate From His Older Brother George

Walter just turned six. And before that, I had George. And George was also a skater and a snowboarder. And he actually learned how to skate and snowboard from George.

Walter’s Little Brother Milo Is Also Very Talented