How ‘More Than a Feeling’ Was Recorded Before the Band Boston Even Existed

Adam English of Music Mongoose took a deep dive into the classic 1976 hit “More Than a Feeling”, noting how this inimitable song, as we know it, was actually recorded before Boston actually became a band.

In 1976, the band Boston released the monumental song More Than A Feeling. However, Boston weren’t actually a band at all. The genius behind this track, Tom Scholz, fooled his label and the world into thinking Boston were a full band. How did he manage that?

It was a complex DIY project. Founder Tom Scholz actually played almost all of the instruments, using his self-designed effect pedals. When he was done, he sent the recording to Brad Delp for vocals and to Jim Masdea for drums. It was only after Scholz received a record deal that the band was formed, and Scholz became known for creating a new, unique sound.

All those years perfecting his own sound, and crafting his own equipment, paid off. In years to come, Scholz would be praised for his signature guitar tone that others could never quite reproduce.

‘More Than a Feeling’ Live in 1979