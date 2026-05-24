A Plausible Scientific Explanation for Spontaneous Human Combustion

Annie Colbert, the Editor-in-Chief of Popular Science, explained the myth of spontaneous human combustion and its history, noting that it seemed to occur more often in Europe during past centuries than anywhere else.

In 17th, 18th, and 19th century Europe, there were potentially 200 reported cases of spontaneous human combustion, where bodies were burned away, leaving limbs behind and no apparent source of of the flames. These cases captured the popular imagination, showing up often in literature of the time.

Colbert spoke with Roger Byard, a forensic pathologist and professor at the University of Adelaide, to seek a reasonable explanation for this phenomenon. He said he believed that the Wick Effect was most plausible.

He says the wick effect describes how human fat burns under blankets and clothing lit with the help of a little bit of accelerant, for instance, spilled liquor when ignited by a spark or ember. Under these conditions, a fire can burn low and slow, producing hot temperatures, but without high flames and with little collateral damage. If a sleeping or intoxicated person spilled some liquor on themselves, then dropped a cigarette or caught a stray ember from a fireplace, that could kick off the deadly process.

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