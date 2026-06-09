What Would Happen If a Lightsaber Were Dropped Vertically Into the Ground

Film and TV essayist Rocket Riley examined what would happen if a lightsaber were dropped vertically into the ground, as was depicted in Rick and Morty. The short answer is that it would just turn off due to a built-in safety feature.

What would happen if you dropped a lightsaber perfectly vertically? We’ve seen this exact nightmare play out twice in pop culture. In the Rick and Morty Christmas special, Morty drops his laser sword perfectly vertically, causing a global crisis as it burrows directly toward the Earth’s core.

Riley, however, used Star Wars canon, geological principles, physics, and planetary science to determine what might happen if that safety feature were somehow disengaged.

This is a YouTube video. We don’t want the realistic safe answer. Let’s pretend Morty got creative with some duct tape or someone flipped a mechanical override to keep the blade permanently active. …Now we drop it. Does it slide straight down like a hot knife through butter?