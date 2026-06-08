Musician Plays ‘He’s a Pirate’ From ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ on the World’s Largest Pipe Organ

Musician Paul Fey performed a magnificent cover of “He’s a Pirate” from The Pirates of the Caribbean on the world’s largest pipe organ at the legendary Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Im playing “He’s a Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean on the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall Organ — the largest pipe organ in the world.

This incredible organ set the Guinness World Record for the largest and loudest instrument in the world. According to Fey, it was a truly unique experience.

This was one of the most overwhelming organ experiences I’ve ever had: an enormous console, thousands of pipes, endless colors, and a sound that feels almost unreal in the huge hall. Hearing this famous film theme on such a gigantic instrument was truly unforgettable.

Fey also gave a wonderful tour of the pipe organ, which proved quite fun to him.

The organ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City features 7 Manuals, way too many stops and is so much fun to play. Join me on a short tour of this instrument showcasing the softest and loudest stops of the organ on the program I’ve played there for a noon recital.

via The Awesomer