The World’s Longest Domestic Flight

Sam Denby of Half as Interesting explored which nonstop domestic flights are the longest, noting that his requirements were that neither immigration nor customs nor passport would be required upon arrival.

The world’s pretty big, and countries are kind of small, at least if you put them next to each other. So that’s why it’s kind of neat when domestic flights are really long, right? Because usually long flights are international, but these aren’t. They’re domestic.

He first examined routes from France to other French provinces; however, differing immigration customs made some of these flights a bit less domestic. With that said, Denby declared that the longest nonstope domestic flight was from Boston to Honolulu.

So, what’s the world’s longest domestic flight that actually feels like a domestic flight? No immigration, no customs, no passport. Well, that title goes back to the Boston-to-Honolulu nonstop. …Hawaii is, of course, a fully fledged US state, making it a completely seamless domestic flight experience. Passengers from Boston to Honolulu go through the exact same checks as those from Boston to Baltimore.