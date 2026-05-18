‘Rogue One: The Andor Cut’ — A Brilliant Fan Edit That Seamlessly Bridges the Star Wars Series and Movie

Video editor David Kaylor created Rogue One: The Andor Cut, a brilliant fan edit that streamlines the continuity between the sublime Star Wars series Andor and the movie Rogue One.

‘Rogue One: The Andor Cut’ sets out to re-envision ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ as the finale and epilogue of the Andor series, as if it had been made afterwards.

Andor, which originally aired in 2022 and concluded in 2025, was a prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, which, in turn, was a prequel to Star Wars IV: A New Hope. Kaylor’s reinterpretation flips the main perspective from Jyn Erso to Cassian Andor, making it seem as though the series was released before the movie.

‘The Andor Cut’ is in no way attempting to replace or “one-up” the official ‘Rogue One’ film. On the contrary. It is simply a different approach to it. …There are so many moments in ‘Andor’ that are absolutely made in a way that assumes you have subsequent knowledge of what happens in ‘Rogue One’. The original version is the events of Rogue One as seen through Jyn’s perspective, and this is through Cassian’s.