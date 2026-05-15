Star Trek Enterprise and Voyager Computers Reimagined With a Blunt Australian Persona

The science fiction channel Picard Looking hilariously reimagined the computers aboard the USS Enterprise in Star Trek: The Next Generation and the USS Voyager in Star Trek: Voyager, in a blunt Australian persona, which led to a bit of confusion amongst the crew.

That time on Star Trek when a maintenance update glitched the computer into being Australian.

In this context, the crew struggled to obtain accurate data, navigate, or even perform basic functions with the sarcastic AI, which preferred drinking, cricket, mocking the captain, and demanding smoking breaks.