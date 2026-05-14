Harrison Ford Delivers ASU Commencement Speech Telling 2026 Graduates to ‘Go Change the World’

The great Harrison Ford delivered an incredibly powerful and highly inspiring commencement speech for the undergraduate class of 2026 at Arizona State University, where he also received an honorary Doctorate of Arts and Humane Letters.

Actor and conservationist Harrison Ford delivers the commencement address during Arizona State University’s Undergraduate Commencement at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on May 11, 2026.

Ford spoke passionately about living a life of purpose and understanding that their generation has the power to address social injustice and environmental challenges because there is power in a unified voice.

Whatever talent or ambition you have, find some way to put it to work. Build something that didn’t exist yesterday. Stand up for someone who can’t stand up for themselves. Bring people together who weren’t talking before. That’s leadership. That’s what moves the needle. Your generation has far more power than you may realize, and if you harness that power, if you find your leadership, your issues, your voice, the world will not be able to ignore you. You will have to be accommodated.

Ford also talked about recognizing opportunity and living without regrets.

When opportunity presents, recognize it. This is your time. Own it. Enjoy every second of it. Because what could be worse than getting to the end of your life and realizing that you haven’t fully lived it?

His final words to the class of 2026 were “Go Change the World”.