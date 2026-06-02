Hard Rock Mashup of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’

Video editor Bill McClintock created a hard rock mashup that primarily combined the lyrics from the classic Queen anthem “We Will Rock You” with the iconic Black Sabbath song “Paranoid”.

As with his previous mashups, McClintock incorporated other artists who were singing about rock into the mix. This included Metallica, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Dio, Pat Benatar, and Judas Priest.

Music featured in this mashup:

Black Sabbath – Paranoid

Queen – We Will Rock You

Metallica – Sad But True (Kirk Hammett)

Def Leppard – Rock of Ages

Dio – We Rock

AC/DC – Let There Be Rock

AC/DC – For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

Judas Priest – Rock Hard Ride Free

Ozzy Osbourne – Rock ‘n’ Roll Rebel

Pat Benatar – Heartbreaker (Neil Giraldo)

Helix – Rock You