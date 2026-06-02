Hard Rock Mashup of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ With Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’
Video editor Bill McClintock created a hard rock mashup that primarily combined the lyrics from the classic Queen anthem “We Will Rock You” with the iconic Black Sabbath song “Paranoid”.
Queen Sabbath – “Rockanoid”
As with his previous mashups, McClintock incorporated other artists who were singing about rock into the mix. This included Metallica, Def Leppard, AC/DC, Dio, Pat Benatar, and Judas Priest.
Music featured in this mashup:
Black Sabbath – Paranoid
Queen – We Will Rock You
Metallica – Sad But True (Kirk Hammett)
Def Leppard – Rock of Ages
Dio – We Rock
AC/DC – Let There Be Rock
AC/DC – For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
Judas Priest – Rock Hard Ride Free
Ozzy Osbourne – Rock ‘n’ Roll Rebel
Pat Benatar – Heartbreaker (Neil Giraldo)
Helix – Rock You