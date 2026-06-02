Rescued Pigeon Confuses the Resident Cat With His Constant Nest Building

A formerly flightless pigeon named Pam constantly confuses the resident cat with his very busy nest-building process. According to their human, Leticia, Pam takes whatever he wants from around the house and then chases the curious cat and everyone else away.

He’s a good builder. He always builds a nest. He takes whatever he can: paper, tickets, sometimes money, and he makes a really big nest with that. He takes whatever he can, paper, tickets, sometimes money, and he makes a really big nest with that. I can’t approach the nest because he’s really angry if I do that.

Letiticia further explained that she had found Pam as a baby on a street in Paris. He had fallen out of his nest and was completely helpless. She scooped him up, took him home, and even taught him how to fly.

IHe had fallen out of his nest. He was really, really young. So I picked him up. I put him in the box and then after that I took him home ….when I find him, he can’t fly. He learned to fly in my apartment. It was really funny

Pam and the cat get along, but most of the time, the cat is a bit puzzled by the pigeon.

The cat and the pigeon, they make their own business, and they just see each other, but it’s just that the cat, I think, looks Pam and say what he’s doing?