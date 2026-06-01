Rescued Pot-Bellied Pig Wags His Tail When His Human Calls Him a Good Boy
A rescued pot-bellied pig named Marty adorably wags his tail faster and faster when Michele Waldman of Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary in Potomac, Maryland, tells him that he’s a good boy.
Every time I said he was a good boy, his tail went round and round faster and faster.
According to Waldman, Marty came to them after surviving a domestic abuse situation that could have gotten a lot worse when a man threatened to end his life in a horrific manner. Luckily, the girlfriend contacted a rescue group in North Carolina to ensure Marty’s safety. From there, Marty became a beloved resident of the sanctuary.
We got a phone call. The man was being especially cruel to Marty. And the woman, the girlfriend, was really worried. He had made a plan for it that evening, which it’s it’s just hard to even understand. So, she got Marty out, and he was handed over to foster people in North Carolina. And I think she just told the boyfriend that Marty escaped. And so then Marty came to us.
At first, Marty was very understandably quite skeptical of all humans; however, he warmed up quickly when he realized that he was there to be loved.
He was pretty scared at first. Yeah, I know. It took a few days for him to realize that we were safe and that our hands were for loving and that every time we pet him, it was not going to hurt.