Rescued Pot-Bellied Pig Wags His Tail When His Human Calls Him a Good Boy

A rescued pot-bellied pig named Marty adorably wags his tail faster and faster when Michele Waldman of Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary in Potomac, Maryland, tells him that he’s a good boy.

Every time I said he was a good boy, his tail went round and round faster and faster.

According to Waldman, Marty came to them after surviving a domestic abuse situation that could have gotten a lot worse when a man threatened to end his life in a horrific manner. Luckily, the girlfriend contacted a rescue group in North Carolina to ensure Marty’s safety. From there, Marty became a beloved resident of the sanctuary.

We got a phone call. The man was being especially cruel to Marty. And the woman, the girlfriend, was really worried. He had made a plan for it that evening, which it’s it’s just hard to even understand. So, she got Marty out, and he was handed over to foster people in North Carolina. And I think she just told the boyfriend that Marty escaped. And so then Marty came to us.

At first, Marty was very understandably quite skeptical of all humans; however, he warmed up quickly when he realized that he was there to be loved.

He was pretty scared at first. Yeah, I know. It took a few days for him to realize that we were safe and that our hands were for loving and that every time we pet him, it was not going to hurt.

Other Tail-Wagging Pigs of the Sanctuary

About Rosie’s Farm Sanctuary