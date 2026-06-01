The Difference Between Salami and Pepperoni

Simple Things – Surprising Histories explored the historical and gustatory differences between salami and pepperoni. Essentially, salami is a dried and preserved meat dating back to Ancient Rome, while pepperoni originated with early 20th century Italian immigrants in New York City.

For thousands of years, long before refrigeration, Europeans, specifically the Romans, needed a way to keep meat from spoiling. They discovered that if you ground meat, packed it with salt and spices, and let it ferment and air-dry, it could last for months at room temperature. …Fast forward to the early 1900s. Italian immigrants in Lower Manhattan were trying to recreate the spicy soppressata of southern Italy, but they were working with American ingredients and catering to American palates.

The narrator also explains that while pepperoni is technically salami, the two meats have different ingredients and preparation methods. They also respond very differently when cooked. This is why pepperoni is a far better choice than salami for pizza, while salami is better for cheese boards.

Salami is typically air-dried for a long time, sometimes months, which gives it a firm, chewy texture and a complex, tangy flavor thanks to slow fermentation. Pepperoni, however, is a soft salami. It’s cured for a shorter period, leaving it more tender. This brings us to why it’s the king of pizza. Because it has a higher fat content and a finer grind. When you put it in a 500° oven, the fat renders out quickly. The edges of the slice dry out and contract, creating that famous cup-and-char effect.