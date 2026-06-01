A Fantastic Stop Motion Recreation of the Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Music Video

Artist Corduroy Frames painstakingly recreated the music video for the classic Beastie Boys song “Sabotage” over five years. This fantastic feat is made up of 4,340 hand-animated frames and 129 stop motion scenes without the use of AI whatsoever.

What started as a desire to get better at stop motion videos turned into a five year long obsession with trying to recreate one of the most iconic music videos ever made, one microsecond at a time, using card stock, foam, cardboard, tin foil and cotton balls.

The artist further explained what went into this project.

4,340 Hand Animated Frames

108 Ad Rocks

95 MCAs

84 Mike Ds

5 DJ Hurricanes

41 Blue Cop Cars

177 Pairs of Little Sunglasses In this video there isn’t: A.I.

The Original ‘Sabotage’ Music Video

via The Awesomer