A Fantastic Stop Motion Recreation of the Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ Music Video
Artist Corduroy Frames painstakingly recreated the music video for the classic Beastie Boys song “Sabotage” over five years. This fantastic feat is made up of 4,340 hand-animated frames and 129 stop motion scenes without the use of AI whatsoever.
What started as a desire to get better at stop motion videos turned into a five year long obsession with trying to recreate one of the most iconic music videos ever made, one microsecond at a time, using card stock, foam, cardboard, tin foil and cotton balls.
The artist further explained what went into this project.
4,340 Hand Animated Frames
108 Ad Rocks
95 MCAs
84 Mike Ds
5 DJ Hurricanes
41 Blue Cop Cars
177 Pairs of Little Sunglasses
In this video there isn’t: A.I.
The Original ‘Sabotage’ Music Video
via The Awesomer