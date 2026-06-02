Psychedelic Slow-Motion Footage of a Hammer Shattering a Mirror at 875,000 Frames Per Second

Gavin Free of the Slow Mo Guys captured super-slow-motion footage of a mirror being struck by a hammer, shattering into thousands of pieces, recreating an experiment he and Dan Gruchy did in 2016.

You may remember several years ago, we threw a hammer at a mirror, and I’ve looked back at that footage many times in complete bewilderment that upon impact, the hammer makes a small ripple in the mirror. Back then, we only had one mirror, so basically one slow-mo attempt. So, I’ve got a lot more today. And a camera that goes much faster.

After he plunged the hammer into the reflective glass, Gruchy noticed distinct shockwave patterns and determined that the mirror bends before it breaks. The only way to make it better was to add colorful gallium lights. He then captured the footage at an incredible 875,000 FPS.

That’s is pretty psychedelic. I don’t know what I’m looking at there. Looks like a glass peacock exploded. …Good lord. It’s like someone threw a hammer through someone’s dream. 

Super Slow Motion Mirror Lights Hammer

The 2016 Experiment

The Slow Mo Guys Film a Hammer Being Thrown Through a Mirror at 120,000 Frames Per Second
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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