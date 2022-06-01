The Slow Mo Guys Create a Reflective Vortex Using Liquid Gallium Metal Inside a Blender

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys put their supply of liquid gallium into a blender to capture what it looked like as the soft silvery reflective metal spun around in slow-motion.

Gav and Dan have re-melted their gallium and stuck it in a blender. Will it result in cool psychedelic slow mo footage with infinite reflections, or will it fly out of the blender and melt everything in the room?

The pair first had to take precautions, as gallium is highly corrosive to other metals, such as those used in cameras. And blenders.

Gallium actually eats metal … I think it forms some sort of alloy that makes the aluminium crumble to pieces and it’s stained glass as well and unfortunately this is an aluminium lens with a glass front…So this is potentially going to be very hazardous for this lens if any of it gets on it …also I think it eats steel eventually and the blender is made of steel so we’re on a clock to make this video before we start blending and nothing happens.

Luckily, they were able to capture the swirling gallium before it dissolved everything in sight.

They then added colored lights to make the metallic properties really shine.