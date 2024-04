The Iconic ‘Indiana Jones’ Rolling Boulder Scene Recreated in a Clever Cosplay

The Sumisu family created a clever Raiders of the Lost Ark cosplay that recreates the iconic scene where Indiana Jones outruns an enormous rolling boulder. To achieve the effect, one family member dressed up like Indie and another like the boulder. The pair ran around the convention hall, one just staying ahead of the other.

The Original Scene From the Movie

via Boing Boing