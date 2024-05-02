Large Pack of Wolves Discover They Are Being Watched By a Hidden Trail Camera

Nature lover Andrew Hendry, who is a Professor of Evolutionary Ecology at McGill University in Montréal, shared wonderful footage that shows a large pack of wolves discovering the hidden trail camera that is watching them.

Large wolf pack figures out they are being watched by big brother.

While they were surprised by the discovery, the wolves don’t seem hostile, in fact, they appear to be very curious. Hendry explains that the cameras are set up to be as minimally invasive as possible, but anything can capture a wolf’s attention.

In theory, our camera traps are hidden windows into the private world of animals. That interpretation assumes that the animals do not know the camera traps are there. Yet every now and then, the animals are clearly interested in the cameras. One possible reason could be movement (e.g., due to wind) of the locks that hold the protective boxes shut. In such cases, it is fun to watch the wolves’ reaction.