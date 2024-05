Athlete Makes Incredibly Intricate Bowling Trick Shots

Athlete Orion Woodard showcased his incredible bowling skills by making intricate trick shots that employ a good understanding of physics, timing, and a particularly good sense of aim. Woodard said that he likes to challenge himself with progressively harder shots that his friends suggest.

Finally got my hardest trick shot. One of the hardest trick shots I have attempted. I have over 20 different ones so far. Its always fun coming up with new ones though with my friends. .