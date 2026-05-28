Guide Dog Refuses to Let Blind Handler Cross the Street Due to Blocked Crosswalk

Dr. Amit Patel, who is blind, shared remarkable footage of his highly intelligent guide dog Quark, who did not allow him to cross a London street despite there being no oncoming traffic. It turns out, as a passerby confirmed, there was a van blocking the other side of the pedestrian crosswalk, and Quark was taught to ensure the crossings were clear before proceeding.

Quark wasn’t being stubborn. He was doing his job. …A passer by came over and confirmed that a vehicle was blocking the zebra crossing. I didn’t want Quark to learn that it’s ok to cross over when there’s vehicles blocking the way, so I held my nerve and waited.

When they tried to cross the street again, a different vehicle blocked the other end of the crosswalk, and Quark stopped once again. Patel directed the dog back to the sidewalk, and soon they crossed the street safely.

When the vehicle moved, he checked the space again and started to cross only to find his path blocked, again. We went back to the kerb and waited until it was safe to cross. This is why I trust Quark with my life. This is why guide dogs are remarkable.

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