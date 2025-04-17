How Guide Dogs Help Visually Impaired People Navigate the World Around Them

Slightly Blurry, a man who lives with a visual impairment and a sweet yellow Lab guide dog named Elwin, shares informative videos that show how Elwin helps him navigate city streets, college campuses, and parks. Each video demonstrates how much he relies on Elwin and how the man and dog work together.

I break down each moment, sharing what I’m doing, what Elwin is doing, and providing insight into the teamwork and trust that define the guide dog-handler relationship. Watch as we work together to safely and smoothly handle the challenges of everyday life with a guide dog.

How Slightly Blurry Sees the World