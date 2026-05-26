The Fascinating History of the Tiny Pocket on Jeans

Simple Things Surprising Histories explained the reason for the tiny pocket on the right side of a pair of jeans, noting that it was originally known as the watch pocket.

The tiny pocket on your jeans is a mysterious detail that plays a fascinating role in clothing history. In this video, we explain why jeans have this little pocket and trace its origins step by step using real history and verified records.

In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis designed a new type of denim jeans (leg overalls) with a pouch to accommodate a pocket watch, the standard timepiece of the Gold Rush.

In the late 1800s, men didn’t wear wristwatches. They relied on pocket watches. A pocket watch was an essential, expensive, and fragile piece of machinery. …So Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis designed a brilliant solution, a specially fitted deep miniature pouch sitting high on the right hip. It was tight enough to keep a pocket watch perfectly secure.

As wristwatches became more popular, the pocket shrank significantly.

As we moved into the 20th century, wristwatches became the practical standard for men. The classic pocket watch slowly faded into obscurity. Without pocketwatches to carry, the little denim pouch didn’t need to be so large.

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