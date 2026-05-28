The Historical Roots Behind Every County Name in the United Kingdom

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain broke down the etymology and historical roots of every county name across the United Kingdom, which comprises England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

The UK is one country made up of four nations, but those nations split into even smaller counties.

As with his video on UK accents, Foote attributes these county names back to ancient Celtic, Roman, Norse, and Old English origins, providing a fascinating linguistic tour throughout all of the UK.

From Cornwall to Aberdeenshire, to the Vale of Glamorgan and over the Irish Sea to Country Tyrone. Today we are looking at how every UK county got its name.

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Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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