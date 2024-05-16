A Helpful Trojan Horse Hack For Teachers to Spot AI Generated Essays From Their Students

English language arts teacher Daina Petronis of Mondays Made Easy shared a simple detection hack for teachers to spot AI generated essays from their students by embedding words into their essay to use as a Trojan Horse.

If you never used a Trojan Horse in your essay prompts, this might be the trick to help you identify AI-generated essays in your classroom.

Daina also warns teachers to be very careful with this tool.

The best way to address misuse of Al in the classroom is to be sure that you are dealing with a true case of plagiarism. Since no plagiarism detector is currently able to claim 100% accuracy, this method is one of the few ways we can locate concrete evidence and extend our help to students who need guidance with Al.