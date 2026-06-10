The Science Behind Why Cats Love Catnip

An intoxicating TED-Ed by biology professor Jaap de Roode of Emory University explains the scientific reasons why cats love both silver vine and catnip. According to a 2013 study, these herbs are rich in the happy-making compounds nepetalactol and nepetalactone, which also act as insect repellents.

In chemical terms, both nepetalactol and nepetalactone are classified as iridoids— a type of natural compound known to contain insect-repelling properties.So perhaps cats rubbing their faces in silvervine and catnip were applying an ancient form of bug spray.