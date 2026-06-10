Song Lyrics Cleverly Brought to Life Through Interactive Illustrations
Artist Paul Ribera of Raincloud Stories uses incredible interactive illustrations to bring songs from across the musical spectrum to life, cleverly telling a visual story alongside lyrics.
Short Music Videos + Storytelling
Included in Ribera’s repertoire are such songs as “Loser” by Beck, “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine, and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.
Ribera was also hired to create full-length music videos for Pearl Jam, Superstack, and Andrew Dahle.
Thanks Chip Beale!