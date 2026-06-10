Song Lyrics Cleverly Brought to Life Through Interactive Illustrations

@raincloudstories

Beck – Loser What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music or brand on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics or idea to life. #raincloudstories #beck #loser #90smusic #altrock

? Loser – Beck

Artist Paul Ribera of Raincloud Stories uses incredible interactive illustrations to bring songs from across the musical spectrum to life, cleverly telling a visual story alongside lyrics.

Short Music Videos + Storytelling

Included in Ribera’s repertoire are such songs as “Loser” by Beck, “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine, and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.

@raincloudstories

The White Stripes… Seven Nation Army – What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics to life. #thewhitestripes #sevennationarmy #rockart #altrock #bluespunk

? Seven Nation Army – The White Stripes
@raincloudstories

Rage Against The Machine – Bulls On Parade, What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics to life. #rageagainstthemachine #bullsonparade #lyrics #musicvideo #visualart

? Bulls On Parade – Rage Against The Machine
@raincloudstories

The Postal Service – Such Great Heights What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music or brand on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics or idea to life. #thepostalservice #suchgreatheights #indie #indierock #synthpop

? Such Great Heights – The Postal Service
@raincloudstories

Norman Greenbaum – Spirit in the Sky What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music or brand on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics or idea to life. #normangreenbaum #spiritinthesky #musicvideo #lyricsvideo #raincloudstories

? Spirit in the Sky – Norman Greenbaum
@raincloudstories

System of a Down… Lost in Hollywood – What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music or Brand on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics or idea to life. #systemofadown #lostinhollywood #soad #serjtankian #daronmalakian

? Lost In Hollywood – System Of A Down
@raincloudstories

Here’s a quick sketch of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” More music videos with Pinch to Zoom coming soon. I’ll resume once I’ve caught up on all my commissions. Stay tuned!

? Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash

Ribera was also hired to create full-length music videos for Pearl Jam, Superstack, and Andrew Dahle.

Thanks Chip Beale!

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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