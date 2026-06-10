Song Lyrics Cleverly Brought to Life Through Interactive Illustrations

@raincloudstories Beck – Loser What song do you want me to do next? DM me to showcase your music or brand on my platforms and visually bring your lyrics or idea to life. #raincloudstories #beck #loser #90smusic #altrock ? Loser – Beck

Artist Paul Ribera of Raincloud Stories uses incredible interactive illustrations to bring songs from across the musical spectrum to life, cleverly telling a visual story alongside lyrics.

Short Music Videos + Storytelling

Included in Ribera’s repertoire are such songs as “Loser” by Beck, “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes, “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine, and “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash.

@raincloudstories Here’s a quick sketch of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.” More music videos with Pinch to Zoom coming soon. I’ll resume once I’ve caught up on all my commissions. Stay tuned! ? Ring of Fire – Johnny Cash

Ribera was also hired to create full-length music videos for Pearl Jam, Superstack, and Andrew Dahle.

Thanks Chip Beale!



