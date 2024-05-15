Mixed-Breed Border Collie Flies Through the Masters Agility Course to Win at Westminster Dog Show

The aptly-named Nimble, a small but mighty mixed-breed “All American” border collie, flew through the 12″ class Masters Agility Course at incredible speeds during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Nimble beat the times of 350 other competitors to become the first mixed-breed dog ever to win the course. And it was all done in less than 30 seconds.

Nimble the All-American dog won the 12″ class in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The Best of Agility at the 2024 Westminster Dog Show

Nimble’s human, Cynthia Horner, is an expert in dog agility, having won the previous year with another border collie named Truant in 2023 in the 20″ class.