True Facts About Lesser Known Pigeon Superpowers

In a peckish episode of his True Facts series, Ze Frank amusingly narrates the life cycle of pigeons. He also notes that these often derided birds have a number of superpowers that include pattern recognition, accurate navigation, their ability to see their surroundings at once, and their elaborate mating rituals.

You might think that pigeons are just mindless peckers. Well, then, what’s this one doing pecking at a computer screen? Why is this one in a box with a banana? And will this pigeon live to see another day? Well, you’re about to find out.