Anonymous Man In Orange Mask Eats Entire Jar of Cheese Balls in NYC’s Union Square Park

Cheeseball Man, an anonymous man in New York City who wears an orange mask, put up flyers inviting the public to watch him eat an entire jar of cheese ball snacks in Union Square Park at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Not only did Cheeseball Man keep his promise, but there was a giant crowd there to watch and cheer him on. Local filmmaker New York Nico of Heller Films was to there document this momentous occasion.

I saw a flier last week that advertised some guy was gonna eat an entire jar of cheese balls in Union Square at 3pm this Saturday. So I put it in my calendar, and sure enough when I showed up, there was a guy who ate an entire jar of cheese balls.

Other Photos of the Event

The Poster Announcing The Momentous Event