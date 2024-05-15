‘How to Rob a Bank’, A Netflix Documentary About the 1990s ‘Hollywood’ Bank Robberies in Seattle

How to Rob a Bank is a feature-length Netflix documentary by Seth Porges of Class Action Park and Stephen Robert Morse of Amanda Knox about a string of robberies that took place in Seattle during the 1990s, perpetrated by an enigmatic criminal nicknamed “Hollywood” due to the theatrical nature of his crimes.

In this true-crime documentary, a charismatic rebel in 1990s Seattle pulls off an unprecedented string of bank robberies straight out of the movies.

How to Rob a Bank will be released on June 5th, 2024.