Vet Tech Calls Out Silly Pet Names From the Doorway

Sarah Parsons, a very funny licensed veterinary technician from watreallyhappensatthevet, called out a hilarious list of pet names from the doorway, as if she were calling them in for an exam.

Examples of these names include “Funky Town Spaghetti”, “Spawn of Satan”, “Drippin’ With Swag”, “Walmart”, and “Spare Cat”, just to name a few

You can name your pet literally anything!