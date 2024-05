A Hilarious Compilation of How Certain Singers Might Sound When Falling Down the Stairs

Inventive video editor Dustin Ballard of There I Ruined It created, with the help of AI, a hilarious compilation of what certain singers might sound if they were falling down the stairs. The best part is at the end, when he combines all the tracks together.

No singers were hurt in the making of this.

Included in this list were vocalists Michael Jackson, David Lee Roth, Freddie Mercury, CupcakKe, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, James Hetfield, and Whitney Houston.