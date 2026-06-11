How Heineken 0.0 Keeps the Same Taste as the Original

The Process explored how Heineken uses advanced engineering to extract alcohol from its traditional brew to create Heineken 0.00, its zero-calorie, non-alcoholic version that maintains the same flavor profile. This is done using specialized distillation techniques and historically important, unique yeast strains.

We break down the biochemistry of the exclusive Heineken A-Yeast strain, analyze the mechanics of vacuum distillation columns that extract ethanol without cooking the liquid, and expose the unique double-brew step required to preserve volatile flavor compounds.



