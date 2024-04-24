A Latin Dance Style Cover of the Classic Cream Song ‘Sunshine of Your Love’

Talented vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson performed the classic Cream song “Sunshine of Your Love” in the distinctive style of Latin dance music. The percussive beat and the trio of horns gave the old rock song a little rhythmic kick in the pants.

This was my first time having THREE horns on a video and it took everything to a whole other level! So happy to have my bestie Emily Pecoraro on saxophone to help turn this ‘60s groovy tune into a Latin dance number

Accompanying Anderson are Ben Covello on keyboards, Sean Decker on bass, Josh Davis on drums, Emily Pecoraro on tenor sax, Rafael Castillo-Halvorssen on trumpet, and Kevin Moehringer on trombone.