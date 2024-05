Comedic musician Big Merla hilariously parodied the the classic Rage Against the Machine defiant anthem “Killing in the Name” on toy instruments, seamlessly substituting lyrics that reflect the perspective of her toddler daughter.

Old McDonald farms horses, toddlers rule like rude bosses

And if you try to pacify, I’ll dump in my pants leaving you in strife

Heck no, I won’t do what you tell me.