Cinematographer Jay Christensen of JayByrd Films captured mind-blowing drone footage of The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, both inside and out, as a Phish concert was taking place. Both the concert and the fly-by tour were truly psychedelic.
Mind-Blowing Drone Footage of the Phish Concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas
Lori Dorn
