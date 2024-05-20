Beep Baseball, Modified Baseball For Visually Impaired Players That Relies on Sound Instead of Sight

Filmmaker Nicolas Heller created a short documentary about the Long Island Bombers, a team of visually impaired baseball athletes who play a modified baseball game with blindfolds, relying on sound to play. The game, which is known as “Beep Baseball”, assigns specific sounds to each part of the game. The ball beeps and the bases buzz, letting the player know where they are. The rules are little a bit different than standard baseball, but the spirit of the game is fully intact.

Beep baseball is a sport for athletes with vision disabilities that dates back to the 1970’s. All players wear blindfolds to even the playing field as some are fully blind, and others are partially blind. It is a game that depends on sound. The ball beeps, and the bases buzz. If a batter can reach the base before the opposing team grabs the ball, they score it as a run.

The LI Bombers are highly dedicated to educating the community about vision impairment and blindness through the game.

Through the game of beep baseball, we provide athletes that are blind or with a vision disability (legally blind) the opportunity to play the game and offer a support network to its members.