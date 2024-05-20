The New Sony Microsurgery Assistance Robot Is So Precise That It Can Stitch a Single Kernel of Corn



Sony introduced a new Microsurgery Assistance Robot, a freestanding robot with surgical instruments so accurate that it can perform extremely precise stitches on a single kernel of corn. The robot offers several different surgical tools, each very specialized for the task at hand. The robot can either be controlled by the surgeon or work on its own

The prototype was developed by Sony’s R&D team for technology development to assist in microsurgical procedures for use in conjunction with a microscope, etc., to work on extremely small tissues, such as veins and nerves. The movements of the surgeons’ hands and fingers captured with a highly sensitive control device are replicated on a small surgical instrument that operates smoothly, akin to the movement of the human wrist.

The demonstration showcases the potential to address the increasing need of microsurgery around the world, the increasing shortage of microsurgery practitioners, and offers a steady, delicate hand wherever needed.

Factors such as a shrinking workforce caused by an aging society have resulted in a serious shortage of medical practitioners, who face an increased workload in the medical field. Against this backdrop, in the field of surgery where high skill levels are required, the use of surgical robots that assist with precision operations is expected to reduce surgeon workloads and help promote the spread of advanced medical services.