An Outlaw Country Cover of ‘There Is a Light That Never Goes Out’ by The Smiths

Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with musician Ashley Campbell to perform a cover of “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” by The Smiths in a rather distinctive 1960s outlaw country style, à la Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

One of the highlights of our 1,000th live show celebration in London was Ashley Campbell’s beautiful and haunting performance of our newest cover: The Smiths’ 1986 hit, “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out,” with a Willie Nelson / Marty Robbins “Outlaw Country” twist.