Compassionate Couple Transports Helpless Sloth Stranded on Roadside to a Nearby Tree

While driving in Amazonas, Brazil, a compassionate couple came upon the sight of a wayward sloth who was stranded on the roadside. The man exited the car, very carefully picked up the helpless animal and transported the sloth into a tree on the side of the road.

