Stunning Drone Footage of London’s Battersea Power Station Set to the 2018 Remix of Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’

Designer Aubrey “Po” Powell captured breathtaking drone footage of the newly refurbished Battersea Power Station, which he shot in 2022 for the release of the 2018 remix of the classic Pink Floyd album Animals, which quite appropriately provided the soundtrack. The original 1977 album cover featured the power station quite prominently, with a pink pig named Algie flying in between the towers.

Powell explains his thought process for updating the classic album cover.

With the original 1977 album cover being such an iconic piece of stand-alone art, I had the chance to update it, which was a rather daunting task, but Hipgnosis took the opportunity to re photograph the image to reflect a changing world, and by using modern digital colouring techniques I kept Pink Floyd’s rather bleak message of moral decay using the Orwellian themes of animals, the pig ‘Algie’, faithful to the message of the album.”

Unfortunately, Algie wound up grounding all flights out of Heathrow Airport that day back in 1977 during the photo shoot when his tether snapped.