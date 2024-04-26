Robotic Quadruped Dog Equipped With a Flamethrower

Throwflame has created the Thermonator, a robotic quadruped dog equipped with their proprietary Arc Flamethrower. They took their robot dog for a walk in the woods to demonstrate not only its remote ability to shoot fire, but also its laser sighting, battery life, Bluetooth compatibility, and obstacle avoidance.

Thermonator is the first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog. This quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere!

The Thermonator is available for purchase for a wide array of uses.

Wildfire Control and Prevention

Agricultural Management

Ecological Conservation

Snow and Ice Removal

Entertainment and SFX

via Boing Boing