Robotic Quadruped Dog Equipped With a Flamethrower

Throwflame has created the Thermonator, a robotic quadruped dog equipped with their proprietary Arc Flamethrower. They took their robot dog for a walk in the woods to demonstrate not only its remote ability to shoot fire, but also its laser sighting, battery life, Bluetooth compatibility, and obstacle avoidance.
The Thermonator is available for purchase for a wide array of uses.
- Wildfire Control and Prevention
- Agricultural Management
- Ecological Conservation
- Snow and Ice Removal
- Entertainment and SFX
via Boing Boing